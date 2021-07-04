Theatre Wallay to resume cultural programs from Jul 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Theater Wallay has announced to resume its cultural programs from July 10 at it's new Farm venue.

The art activities has extremely effected by the covid-19 pandemic over the last year, said a news release issued here.

Cultural activities have still been halted due to COVID-19, consequently performers and artists were facing hard times.

The farm is relocating, our new space (about 3 minutes' drive from the old farm premises) is set on a hill slope with breathtaking views over the capital, an official of Theater Walley told APP.

The premises feature a beautiful garden, space for an open air theater and a weekend cafe, he said.

/778