UrduPoint.com

Themed Museums Help Promote Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Themed museums help promote traditional Chinese medicine culture

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :China is working to promote the culture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) by utilizing themed museums and education bases, according to a press conference on Thursday.

According to the records from the National Cultural Heritage Administration, China had 83 TCM museums as of 2022, including one first-class museum, five second-class ones, and three third-class ones, said Chen Zheng, deputy director of the National Museum of TCM.

Earlier this week, China unveiled a plan that aims to promote the culture of TCM among the public. The plan listed the promotion of TCM museums as a major mission.

Noting that the TCM museums in China are facing problems such as unbalanced regional development, a lack of curation, services, and research capacities, and an incomplete management system, Chen said the country has established a mechanism responsible for collecting, protecting, and studying TCM-related cultural relics, holding relevant exhibitions, and organizing promotion activities.

TCM museums are going digital, according to Chen, adding that an online exhibition on herbal medicines from across the country is available on the official website of the National Museum of TCM.

Apart from themed museums, China also boasts 81 bases dedicated to the publicity and education of TCM culture, Xing Chao, an official with the National Administration of TCM, told the press conference.

Covering all 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities on the Chinese mainland, these venues include memorial halls of renowned TCM masters, education institutions, and medical institutions, said the official.

Xing added that venues for experiencing TCM culture were also established in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai to better serve the public.

Related Topics

Education China Beijing Shanghai All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

3 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

11 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

13 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.