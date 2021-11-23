UrduPoint.com

Theranos Founder Tells US Trial She Believed In Her Technology

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Theranos founder tells US trial she believed in her technology

San José, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes told her US fraud trial Monday she she believed in her blood testing startup's technology because of researchers' feedback, taking on prosecution charges she was a scammer hiding its flaws.

Holmes potentially faces prison time if convicted on allegations she defrauded investors in her once-hyped Silicon Valley company Theranos, which collapsed after its diagnostic machines did not perform as promised.

Under questioning in a San Jose, California courtroom, she cited examples of researchers who provided encouraging feedback regarding Theranos technology.

"I took away we were hitting the design goals for this system," said Holmes in her second day on the stand in her own defense.

Holmes told of how Theranos developed a desktop machine that used robotics, software and sensors to run medical tests on samples of blood small enough to be drawn with the prick of a finger. Feedback in emails introduced into evidence was positive.

She told the jury that she understood that a Series 4 of the Theranos machine in development "could do any blood test.

" Holmes started testifying on Friday, depicting herself as a committed innovator who spent her savings and quit an elite college to pursue her vision.

She launched Theranos in 2003 at age 19, eventually promising self-service testing machines that could run an analytical gamut cheaply and on just a few drops of blood.

Holmes rose to renown while convincing high-profile backers, journalists and business partners that her idea could be translated into reality and could change the way health care worked.

She drew supporters like Rupert Murdoch and former US Pentagon chief Jim Mattis, but it all unraveled after a 2015 series of Wall Street Journal stories questioned whether Theranos's machines worked.

Her defense said in opening arguments that she is guilty of nothing more than trying and failing to realize a visionary idea.

Holmes faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, with potentially decades behind bars if convicted.

Related Topics

Technology Business Pentagon Company San Jose 2015 All Blood

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

9 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

8 hours ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

8 hours ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.