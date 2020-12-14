UrduPoint.com
'There Is Movement. That Is Good': EU Chief On Brexit Talks

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:01 PM

'There is movement. That is good': EU chief on Brexit talks

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday expressed satisfaction over talks with Britain to agree a post-Brexit trade pact, saying there was progress as negotiators entered the "last mile".

"First of all there is movement. That is good...

We are talking about a new beginning with old friends," she told a conference organised by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"We are on the very last mile to go. But it is an essential one. We want a level playing field, not only at the start, but also over time," she added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

