'There is nothing for me': Vietnam drought dries up income

Yên Bái, Vietnam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :On the shores of a reservoir that feeds one of Vietnam's biggest hydropower plants, Dang Thi Phuong points at the cracked ground where the fish that help her earn a living normally swim.

After a series of heatwaves, including a record high in May, and an unprecedented drought, rivers and reservoirs in northern Vietnam are running dry, pulling locals who survive off the water into serious economic difficulty.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, and Vietnam is just one of many countries across South and Southeast Asia to have suffered a prolonged heatwave in recent weeks.

At Thac Ba hydropower plant in Yen Bai province, 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Hanoi, water in the reservoir is at its lowest level in 20 years, according to state media.

At its worst, the water was about 15 to 20 centimetres (6 to 8 inches) below the minimum level needed for the plant to function.

The nearby Chay River is little more than a puddle, with rocks and soil clearly visible.

"Normally, I can earn up to three million dongs ($125) per month from fishing on the lake, but now there is nothing for me," Phuong, 42, said, adding that even her buffaloes were suffering, no longer able to take a proper bath in the shallow waters.

She worries, too, about water for her rice fields and for her family.

"We use water from a nearby well for our paddy field. This year, it has dried up.