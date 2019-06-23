UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There's No Secret To Our Qualifying Success, Say McLaren

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:00 AM

There's no secret to our qualifying success, say McLaren

Le Castellet, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :British rookie Lando Norris denied McLaren had a secret upgrade after claiming fifth on the grid Saturday for the French Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old driver impressed with his driving and his post-qualifying cool as he deflected jibes from Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, who qualified eighth.

The Australian heaped praise on rivals McLaren and said: "We got beat by the two McLarens and they have a little update they told no-one about, I think! "It's impressive their pace and we couldn't match it." Norris outpaced his more experienced team-mate Carlos Sainz to claim his best grid position.

"As a team, we have done very well. I am sure the others are going to be hard to beat, but we are ahead of our direct rivals, who we need to be.

"I heard the rumours from Renault saying we have a secret upgrade -- well, we weren't expecting anything at all, to be honest, and it has turned out better than we expected."McLaren's improvement signals a surge in form this year after several seasons in the doldrums.

Once one of the most successful teams in the sport, they have not qualified better than fifth since 2016.

Related Topics

Driver 2016 All From Best McLaren Renault Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

2 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

2 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

2 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.