Theresa May: a legacy sunk by Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Theresa May had a mission to fight Britain's "burning injustices" through strong and stable leadership -- but her legacy as prime minister will be anything but.

The Conservative premier's turbulent time in office was swamped and ultimately sunk by her legacy-defining battle to secure a Brexit divorce deal.

It eroded her authority and led her to step down as leader, handing over the keys to Downing Street to either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday after a month-long contest to replace her.

May won praise for her determination and ability to survive a rolling three-year political crisis since the referendum vote to leave the European Union.

But her approach to the Brexit endgame, refusing to accept MPs' trenchant opposition to her deal before belatedly opening ultimately futile negotiations with the Labour main opposition, left May politically adrift.