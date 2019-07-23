UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theresa May: A Legacy Sunk By Brexit

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Theresa May: a legacy sunk by Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Theresa May had a mission to fight Britain's "burning injustices" through strong and stable leadership -- but her legacy as prime minister will be anything but.

The Conservative premier's turbulent time in office was swamped and ultimately sunk by her legacy-defining battle to secure a Brexit divorce deal.

It eroded her authority and led her to step down as leader, handing over the keys to Downing Street to either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday after a month-long contest to replace her.

May won praise for her determination and ability to survive a rolling three-year political crisis since the referendum vote to leave the European Union.

But her approach to the Brexit endgame, refusing to accept MPs' trenchant opposition to her deal before belatedly opening ultimately futile negotiations with the Labour main opposition, left May politically adrift.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union Divorce Brexit May Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

9 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

9 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

9 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

9 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

8 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.