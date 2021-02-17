UrduPoint.com
Thiago Returns For Liverpool Against Leipzig In Budapest

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recalled Thiago Alcantara for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig in Budapest.

Thiago replaced James Milner in an otherwise unchanged starting side from the team for the 3-1 loss at Leicester at the weekend which left Liverpool 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann started with Spain's Dani Olmo, with playmaker Emil Forsberg sidelined by a knee injury.

France defender Dayot Upamecano started at centre-back after it was confirmed at the weekend that he will join Bayern Munich next season.

The first-leg tie was moved from Leipzig to Budapest due to Germany's strict Covid-19 travel restrictions, with the return leg at Anfield scheduled for March 10.

Starting line-ups (2000 GMT kick-off) RB Leipzig (3-4-2-1) Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Marcel Sabitzer (c), Kevin Kampl, Tyler Adams, Angelino; Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo; Christopher Nkunku Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER) Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson (c), Andy Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN) ryj/jcCOACH

