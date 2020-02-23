UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thiem Beaten In Bid To Reach Career-best Third In World

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:10 AM

Thiem beaten in bid to reach career-best third in world

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :World number four Dominic Thiem of Austria missed a chance to reach a career-best third in the ATP rankings with a Rio Open quarter-final loss Saturday to Italy's Gianluca Mager.

Mager, a 128th-ranked qualifier playing in only his eighth career tour-level match, defeated 2017 Rio champion Thiem 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 in a match that was halted Friday by rain.

Had Thiem reached the semi-finals in his 2020 clay-court debut, he would have overtaken Roger Federer for third in Monday's ATP rankings.

Thiem was down a set and a break when rain stopped the match Friday with Mager leading 7-6 (7/4), 2-1.

Mager served for the match in the ninth game of the second set but Thiem broke to pull level at 5-5, only to have the Italian claim the final two games and the match after one hour and 55 minutes on the court.

Mager booked a semi-final date later Saturday against the winner of another rain-halted Friday match between 133rd-ranked Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez and Hungary's 106th-ranked lucky loser Attila Balazs.

Martinez led Balazs 6-2, 2-2 when play was stopped.

Saturday's other semi-final pits Chilean third seed Cristian Garin and fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia.

Related Topics

World Austria Italy Croatia Hungary Roger Federer 2017 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of the ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Su ..

3 hours ago

SUP president for thorough investigation into part ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.