Thiem beats Djokovic to reach title match at ATP Finals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Dominic Thiem recovered from squandering five match points to beat Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-7 (10/12), 7-6 (7/5) and reach the title match at the ATP Finals in London on Saturday.

The US Open champion, who ended the top seed's hopes of equalling Roger Federer's record of six titles at the event, will play either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.