Thiem, Medvedev into US Open second round

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Last year's finalist Daniil Medvedev and second seed Dominic Thiem moved into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday as they both seek a maiden Grand Slam.

Russian third seed Medvedev swatted aside Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in an evening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Earlier, number two seed Thiem progressed in a match cut short when opponent Jaume Munar retired after the second set.

Thiem appeared to be heading towards victory after taking a two sets to love lead on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Munar abandoned before the start of the third set, with Austria's Thiem leading 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.

"I felt I was playing good. I played a good tie-break, which was pretty comfortable, then I'm sorry for what has happened," Thiem said.

Thiem, 26, is chasing a first-ever Grand Slam singles title after a series of near-misses in recent years.

The Austrian right-hander lost the final of the Australian Open earlier this year and was also beaten in the final of the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

He has never gone beyond the quarter-finals of the US Open, where he reached the last eight in 2018.

Thiem now faces India's Sumit Nagal in the second round.

Nagal became the first Indian man since 2013 to reach the second round of a Grand Slam event with a 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Bradley Klahn of the United States.

Medvedev is also chasing a first tennis major. He lost to Rafael Nadal in an epic five setter in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows.

The pair are seeded high in this year's draw due to the absence of Nadal, who skipped the tournament citing coronavirus fears, and Swiss great Roger Federer through injury.

They face a tough task to stop overwhelming Novak Djokovic from clinching his 18th Grand Slam.

Djokovic plays Britain's Kyle Edmund in the second round on Wednesday.

Medvedev will take on Australia's Christopher O'Connell the day after.

Fourteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov also progressed to the second round with a convincing straight-sets win on Tuesday. He thumped American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Men's sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, a semi-finalist at the 2019 US Open, beat Japan's Go Soeda 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, 6-4.

Britain's Dan Evans also enjoyed an opening round victory with a solid 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) defeat of Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild.

And Marin Cilic of Croatia required five sets to oust American Denis Kudla 6-7 (3/7), 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3.