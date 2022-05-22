UrduPoint.com

Thiem 'months' From Top Form After Early French Open Exit

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Thiem 'months' from top form after early French Open exit

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem said he was "a few more months" away from returning to his best after crashing out in the first round at Roland Garros for the second straight year.

Thiem's ranking has slipped to 194 after a lengthy battle with a wrist injury. He has lost 10 tour-level matches in a row following a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Hugo Dellien of Bolivia on Sunday.

The 2020 US Open champion has yet to win a match in six attempts since his comeback in March. His last victory came in Rome just over a year ago.

"It's not the greatest feeling to go in a Grand Slam knowing that all is not perfect in practice. I don't play like I would like to in practice," said Thiem.

"It was not a good match at all, but it is what it is. I knew that it's going to take time, that the level is extremely high from all the players competing here and I'm not there yet.

" The 28-year-old Austrian, a former world number three, reached at least the quarter-finals at Roland Garros five years running from 2016 to 2020. He finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019.

"The key is just to be patient, continue being patient, work on the stuff which is not working and then it will come back, but it will take time," said Thiem.

"I cannot say now I'm disappointed, I'll work hard for a week and then next tournament I'm playing super well.

"I have to be patient and I think it's going to take a few more months until I can really say, okay, now I'm ready to beat those top guys again."Dellien, ranked 87th, recorded only his third Grand Slam main-draw win. He made the second round of the French Open and US Open in 2019.

Related Topics

World Rome Bolivia Rafael Nadal March Sunday 2016 2018 2019 2020 All From Best Top US Open

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

10 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

18 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.