UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thiem Shocked As Osaka, Williams Survive At Australian Open

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Thiem shocked as Osaka, Williams survive at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men's casualty of the Australian Open on Sunday, as Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams survived scares to reach the quarter-finals.

A fatigued-looking Thiem, coming off a five-set win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, slumped in straight sets to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov who took it 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.

Dimitrov's victory against Thiem, the third seed and last year's runner-up, sets up a quarter-final with surprise package Aslan Karatsev, who is into the last eight on his Grand Slam debut.

"Whether it's a fairytale or not, it's a match and you've got to be ready," Bulgaria's Dimitrov said of the unheralded Russian.

"I've seen a little bit of his matches, clearly he's a dangerous player." Earlier, Japan's Osaka edged a thriller with fellow major-winner Garbine Muguruza and Williams came through a physical test against Aryna Sabalenka to maintain her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Karatsev beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei, 35, reached the last eight for the first time after 16 years of trying.

Second seed Simona Halep gained revenge over Iga Swiatek after her heavy defeat at last year's French Open, where the Polish teenager won her maiden Grand Slam title.

And Alexander Zverev beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic to set up a quarter-final against eight-time winner Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic, who play the night match.

- 'Teeing off on every shot' - In an empty Rod Laver Arena, with fans barred on the second day of a five-day, state-wide coronavirus lockdown, Osaka was on the verge of elimination at 3-5, 15-40 on her serve in the third set.

But the three-time major champion rattled off four points in a row and then twice broke Muguruza's serve to prevail 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

"I felt like I was intimidated because she was playing so well," said Osaka, after her first meeting with last year's beaten finalist.

"On the stressful points, I had to play within myself." Williams, 39, was also meeting Sabalenka for the first time and she had to weather an onslaught from the Belarusian to reach the last eight 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy, she was teeing off on every shot," said the American, who will play Halep in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere Taiwan's Hsieh became the oldest player to make a last-eight debut in the Open era after winning 6-4, 6-2 against Czech Marketa Vondrousova, who is 14 years her junior. Hsieh's reward is an all-Asian quarter-final against Osaka on Tuesday.

Karatsev also claimed a slice of history as he became the first player in 25 years to reach a quarter-final on a debut Grand Slam appearance, stunning 20th seed Auger-Aliassime in five sets.

The 27-year-old, a virtual unknown before the tournament started, battled back from two sets down to upset the Canadian 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Halep won just three games against Swiatek, 19, at Roland Garros, but she turned it around with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.

"I knew she would hit strong, but after the first set I tried to make her run and she started to miss," said the Romanian.

Zverev subdued Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to bring up his 50th Grand Slam win and set up a last-eight meeting with Djokovic or Raonic.

The night match's scheduling gave Djokovic the maximum amount of time to recover from a midriff muscle injury sustained in his five-set win over American Taylor Fritz late on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Russia Canada Osaka Bulgaria Japan Serbia Sunday Australian Open From US Open Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

47 minutes ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

1 hour ago

FTA continues inspection in local markets to ensur ..

1 hour ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Egypt FRA Custody Li ..

1 hour ago

UAE receives Hope Probeâ€™s first image of Mars

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.