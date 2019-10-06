UrduPoint.com
Thiem Wins 15th Title With China Open Crown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

Thiem wins 15th title with China Open crown

Beijing, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Top seed Dominic Thiem recovered from a set down to win the China Open final on Sunday and claim the 15th singles title of his career.

The Austrian defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Beijing.

Thiem, 26, beat former world number one Andy Murray on the way to the title and had also booked his spot in the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals.

The fifth-ranked Thiem strolled to the crown in the deciding set against Tsitsipas, who at 21 is a rising star of men's tennis.

