Thiem wins second set to level Australian Open final against Djokovic

Melbourne, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Austria's Dominic Thiem fought back to level the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic when he won the second set 6-4 on Sunday.

After an exchange of breaks, Thiem broke for the second time at 4-4 after a game when Djokovic was twice warned for taking too long to serve.

Serbia's Djokovic, 32, is seeking his eighth Australian Open title while Thiem, 26, is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.