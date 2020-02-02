UrduPoint.com
Thiem Wins Third Set Against Djokovic In Australian Open Final, Leads 2-1

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:30 PM

Thiem wins third set against Djokovic in Australian Open final, leads 2-1

Melbourne, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Austria's Dominic Thiem won the third set of the Australian Open final 6-2 to lead defending champion Novak Djokovic by two sets to one on Sunday.

Thiem broke twice against Djokovic, who appeared lethargic and called the trainer at 0-4 down, before wrapping it up on his fourth set point.

Serbia's Djokovic, 32, is seeking his eighth Australian Open title while Thiem, 26, is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.

