Thiem Wins Third Set Against Djokovic In Australian Open Final, Leads 2-1
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:30 PM
Melbourne, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Austria's Dominic Thiem won the third set of the Australian Open final 6-2 to lead defending champion Novak Djokovic by two sets to one on Sunday.
Thiem broke twice against Djokovic, who appeared lethargic and called the trainer at 0-4 down, before wrapping it up on his fourth set point.
Serbia's Djokovic, 32, is seeking his eighth Australian Open title while Thiem, 26, is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.