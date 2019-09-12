UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thieves Again Target Lead Work By German Artist Kiefer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Thieves again target lead work by German artist Kiefer

Melun, France, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Thieves in search of valuable lead damaged a massive sculpture by German artist Anselm Kiefer at his Paris workshop early Wednesday, police said.

A security guard scared away the two thieves around 1:30 am after they had cut through the fence of the studio and begun to remove parts of the sculpture in the form of a book, police told AFP.

"These thieves did not realise the value of the work," the source said. "They were mainly after the lead, which is valuable, especially in this form." Kiefer, 74, considered one of Germany's foremost post-war sculptors, has lived in France since the early 1990s.

Since buying the lead roof of Cologne's cathedral in 1985 as it was renovated, he has used parts of it in many works, reflecting a penchant for recycling and fascination with all forms of alchemy.

In August 2016, thieves damaged a sculpture valued at some 1.5 million Euros ($1.65 million) at Kiefer's warehouse in Seine-et-Marne outside Paris.

In 2007 and 2008, thieves stole 22 lead sculptures with a total weight of 7.5 tonnes, recovered later in very poor condition.

Related Topics

Police Poor France German Germany Paris Cologne Lead August 2016 Church All Weight Million

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

3 minutes ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

50 minutes ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

24 minutes ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

27 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

1 hour ago

Brazil’s chicken meat exports to Arab countries ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.