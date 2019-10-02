UrduPoint.com
Thieves Steal 500,000 Euros From Olympiakos Basketball Team Offices

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Thieves steal 500,000 euros from Olympiakos basketball team offices

Piraeus, Greece, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Olympiakos basketball team on Tuesday said that 500,000 Euros ($546,850) have been stolen from their offices at their stadium in Piraeus.

"We have complete confidence in the Greek police to clear up the case," the club said.

Media reports said during the past weekend, while the offices at the Peace and Friendship Stadium were closed, burglars broke into the premises and opened the safe, seizing the money.

The initial police investigation reportedly did not reveal any evidence, indicating the perpetrators were professionals.

Material from security cameras within the stadium is being looked into.

