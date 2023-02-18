UrduPoint.com

'Things Will Be Better': El Salvador's Quake Relief Crew Leaves Türkiye With Message Of Hope

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ADANA, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) –:Times are tough right now but "things will be better," the commander of El Salvador's search team said as he led his team back home after days of rescue efforts in southern Türkiye.

"It is hard, but we need to stand up now and things will be better," Lt. Col. Fernando Castaneda told Anadolu at the airport in Adana.

His 115-member team included soldiers and personnel from the country's civil protection and health departments, as well as three sniffer dogs.

They arrived in Türkiye on Feb. 9 and were deployed in Kahramanmaras.

The crew helped rescue two people – a woman and a boy – in the region, which was the epicenter of the Feb. 6 earthquakes that have ravaged 11 southern Turkish provinces and claimed more than 38,000 lives so far.

Castaneda said they came with 10 tons of search and rescue equipment, besides medicine and food.

"At first, Turkish people did not where El Salvador is located.

Now they know, as they found us everywhere," he said.

In Türkiye, the team was accompanied by Hector Jaime, El Salvador's ambassador to Ankara.

"This was El Salvador's biggest overseas humanitarian mission so far," Jaime told Anadolu.

"Previously, we would send relief to other countries but that was at smaller levels, like sending tents etc.," he said.

Along with a junior diplomat from the embassy, Jaime was traveling between Kahramanmaras and Adana all these days that the El Salvador team was engaged in rescue operations.

El Salvador and Türkiye enjoy a "close relationship," the ambassador said, recalling President Nayib Bukele's trip to Ankara in January last year.

"It was the president himself who decided to extend our help in this hour of need," said Jaime.

"This operation is very important for our (bilateral) relations," said Jaime, adding seven agreements were signed between two nations during Bukele's trip.

Related Topics

Salvador Kahramanmaras Adana Ankara El Salvador January Women All From Airport

Recent Stories

IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vic ..

IDEX history full of success and achievements: Vice President of Bin Hilal Enter ..

1 minute ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off tomorrow with participation of ..

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

37 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns ton ..

Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns tonight

45 minutes ago
 FIA summons former presidentâ€™s son Ijaz ul Haq i ..

FIA summons former presidentâ€™s son Ijaz ul Haq in money laundering case

58 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military p ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.