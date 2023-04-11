Third China International Consumer Products Expo kicks off in Hainan, China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) will focus on boosting consumption, strengthening ties between exhibitors and buyers and stimulating market vitality, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said.

More than 3,300 high-quality brands from home and abroad have gathered at the expo, which kicked off in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

Themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life," the expo aims to boost consumption recovery and upgrading to provide opportunities for companies worldwide to share the Chinese market.

More than 1,000 products from more than 300 brands will make their debut at the expo, which will last until April 15.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Chinese Minister of Commerce said that this year's expo will focus on hot topics such as green consumption, healthy consumption, smart consumption, and fashion consumption.

The expo has invited over 2,000 buyers from 35 countries and regions to participate in the event.

Wang said that a 20,000-square-meter exhibition zone, especially for domestic consumer products, has been set up this year to display high-quality Chinese goods at the expo.

The expo will serve as a display and trading platform for global high-quality consumer goods and inject impetus into world economic recovery, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

More than 50,000 buyers and professional visitors will likely attend the expo. The buyers will come from over ten industries, including large-scale supermarkets, e-commerce, and duty-free.

They will be able to choose from a wide range of products, such as yachts, coffee makers, massage chairs, fruits, and wines, among others.