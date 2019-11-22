UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Day Of Declines For Dow, S&P As Wall Street Sags

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:11 AM

Third day of declines for Dow, S&P as Wall Street sags

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street edged lower on Thursday despite a reported offer from Beijing for another face-to-face meeting with US trade negotiators.

Major US stock indexes are now on track to finish the week in the red heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week, eroding an extended run of gains driven by hopes the US-China trade war would finally be resolved.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 both fell 0.2 percent to end at 27,766.29 and 3,103.48, respectively.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also lost 0.2 percent, closing at 8,506.21.

Citing unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Chinese trade envoy Liu He had invited US trade officials to Beijing for a new round of talks.

US officials are reluctant to make the trip, however, without clear commitments from Beijing addressing key US complaints, according to the report.

President Donald Trump last month announced a partial agreement but efforts to finalize the text appear to have stumbled.

Meanwhile, data on existing home sales in October showed some resilience but leading economic indicators fell.

But Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP stocks were not reacting economic data.

"It's very much still tied to the daily rhetoric on the trade war," he said.

But "We don't see a major sell-off," he noted. "That tells me what's happening here is more technical than fundamental."Macy's sank 2.3 percent after the department store chain reported a drop in comparable store sales in the third quarter and cut its annual forecasts.

TD Ameritrade soared 16.9 percent following reports it may be bought by fellow online brokerage Charles Schwab, which gained 7.3 percent.

Related Topics

China Trump Beijing May October Stocks From Agreement Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Sales of $54.5 billion made at Dubai Airshow 2019

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Mohammed ..

7 hours ago

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

7 hours ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

8 hours ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.