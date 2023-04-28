UrduPoint.com

Third Edition Of FIFA Forward Program Kicks Off In Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Third edition of FIFA Forward Program kicks off in Riyadh

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The 3rd edition of FIFA Forward Program was launched on Thursday in Riyadh and will continue until April 30.

FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer, Kenny Jean-Marie, Director of Member Associations Asia and Oceania, Sanjeevan C. Balasingam, FIFA Director of the Regional Office in the middle East, Issam Alsuhaibani, and representatives of the participating federations attended the inaugural ceremony.

Secretary-General of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), Ibrahim Alkassim, affirmed that the unlimited support that the football sector enjoys under the Kingdom's leadership and the continuous follow-up from the Ministry of sports has the most significant impact in making the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia an ideal destination for many regional and international sporting events.

For his part, Jean-Marie praised the outstanding professionalism with which SAFF works and the optimal preparation for this meeting, stressing the importance of teamwork to develop the football system among the federations, the spread of its popularity and positive influence, and optimal cooperation to achieve the full sustainability of football.

