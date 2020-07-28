UrduPoint.com
Third Iraq Protester Dies Of Tear Gas Canister Wound This Week

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Third Iraq protester dies of tear gas canister wound this week

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :An Iraqi protester died Tuesday morning after being shot with a tear gas canister in overnight skirmishes with police in the capital, medical and security sources told AFP.

"He was shot in the head and chest, and more than a dozen others were wounded.

He was in intensive care and died this morning," a medic said.

He was the third protester to die this week after being hit in a direct shot by tear gas canisters in Baghdad, after two died the same way early Monday following clashes with security forces in the capital's Tahrir Square.

