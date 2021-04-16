UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Japan Area Scraps Public Olympic Torch Relay Over Virus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Third Japan area scraps public Olympic torch relay over virus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Another leg of Japan's Olympic torch relay has been scrapped and a BMX test event postponed over rising virus cases as uncertainty about the viability of the Games grows ahead of their opening in July.

The relay will be forced off public roads in southern Japan's Okinawa, organisers said Friday, the third leg affected by a surge in infections.

In a statement, Tokyo 2020 said Okinawa prefecture had requested the relay instead be held in "restricted areas without spectators".

The decision does not affect legs on several smaller islands in the region.

It comes after the Osaka region and Matsuyama city in western Japan scrapped the public torch relay over rising virus cases.

In Osaka, the torch was instead carried around a closed course at a park with the general public kept away.

The virus surge has forced the government to tighten restrictions shortly after lifting a state of emergency, though the measures are far looser than lockdowns seen elsewhere in the world.

The virus situation is complicating preparations for the Games, with organisers announcing Friday that a BMX Freestyle test event scheduled for April 24 and 25 would now be postponed.

Several test events and qualifiers have been postponed in part because of tight anti-virus border restrictions.

Organisers say they are still on track for the Games to open on July 23 and that they will be safe, pointing to virus rulebooks that will be updated this month.

But public opinion remains opposed to holding the Games, with a majority of people in Japan backing a further postponement or outright cancellation.

Related Topics

World Matsuyama Osaka Tokyo Japan April July Border 2020 Olympics Event Government

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

11 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

33 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.