Third night of Covid unrest in Netherlands: police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Protests erupted in several Dutch cities on Sunday in the third night of unrest over the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions, police and local media said.

"Several small groups are destroying things" in the northern city of Groningen, a police spokeswoman told AFP, adding that riot police had been sent in to "restore order".

Dutch media reported further trouble in the cities of Enschede, Leeuwarden and Tilburg.