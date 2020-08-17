Third of Peruvians think Vizcarra handled pandemic badly: survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A third of Peruvians believe President Martin Vizcarra has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic, almost twice as many as disapproved of his response during a nationwide lockdown, according to a survey published Sunday by La Republica.

Thirty-one percent of those surveyed by the Institute of Peruvian Studies said Vizcarra had handled the crisis "badly or very badly," compared with 46 percent who consider his response to be average and 23 percent who think it is "good or very good." Peru is the third-worst hit country in Latin America in terms of deaths, after Brazil and Mexico, and second in terms of overall caseload after Brazil.

The country of 33 million currently has more than 26,280 deaths and 535,000 infections.

The survey results contrast with a poll during the strict quarantine imposed from March 16 to June 30, when 17 percent of Peruvians disapproved of Vizcarra's handling of the crisis, versus 48 percent who described it as average and 35 percent saying it was "good or very good.

" The results of the latest survey, which was conducted August 1-12 based on 1,219 telephone interviews, also indicate that two out of three Peruvians believe their fellow citizens are to blame for the spread of virus by failing to comply with government restrictions.

Sixty-six percent said "citizen irresponsibility" was the main reason why COVID-19 continues to spread, while 15 percent said it was the "government's inability." Eighteen percent said it would take months to solve the crisis.

Vizcarra's approval rating fell 10 points to 56 percent, while disapproval rose to 40 percent -- nine points higher than the previous poll conducted by the same institution in June.

Coronavirus infections and deaths rebounded in Peru after a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions aimed at restarting the economy began on July 1.