Third saudi relief plane leaves to help earthquake victims in Syria,Turkiye

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the third Saudi relief plane left Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport early today for Adana airport in the Republic of Turkiye.

The plane was carrying 104 tons and 62 kgs of relief materials, including food baskets, tents, blankets, rugs and shelter bags in addition to medical supplies within the Saudi relief airlift operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).