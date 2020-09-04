UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Seed Medvedev Eases Into US Open Third Round

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Third seed Medvedev eases into US Open third round

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Third seed Daniil Medvedev made light work of his second-round match at the US Open on Thursday, defeating Christoper O'Connell in straight sets.

The Russian progressed to the third round 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at the expense of the 116th-ranked Australian inside the US National Tennis Center's Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 24-year-old world number five, seeking his first Grand Slam, is looking to go one better than last year when he lost an epic five-set final to Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev will take on American wildcard J.J. Wolf for a place in the fourth round.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Rafael Nadal US Open

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

7 hours ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

7 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

7 hours ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

8 hours ago

UAE-Saudi relations are steadily growing and will ..

9 hours ago

MOFAIC launches a webpage dedicated to travel guid ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.