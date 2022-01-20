Third seed Muguruza stunned in second round by 'dinosaur' Cornet

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :French veteran Alize Cornet described herself as "a bit of a dinosaur" after she sent world number three and 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza crashing out of the Australian Open in the second round Thursday, upsetting the Spaniard 6-3, 6-3.

WTA Finals winner Muguruza struggled with her serve throughout the clash on Rod Laver Arena against her 61st-ranked opponent, losing in 1hr 27min.

Cornet has never been past the fourth round of a major, but she is hugely experienced, appearing in 60 consecutive Grand Slam main draws, the WTA's longest active streak and third longest in history.

"I played a great match out there today, my state of mind was perfect, I was not very tired, I was just super focused on what I had to do," said Cornet, who turns 32 on Saturday.

"I felt like I was in a bubble and you always have to play a super good match to beat Garbine, she's such a fighter and even at the end I was a set and a break up but knew she would not let go of a single point.

"I am a bit of a dinosaur on the tour, I've been there for 16 years so I have played a lot of matches and faced a lot of situations that I have overcome," she added.

"I think the experience I have helped me today."