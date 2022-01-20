UrduPoint.com

Third Seed Muguruza Stunned In Second Round By 'dinosaur' Cornet

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Third seed Muguruza stunned in second round by 'dinosaur' Cornet

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :French veteran Alize Cornet described herself as "a bit of a dinosaur" after she sent world number three and 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza crashing out of the Australian Open in the second round Thursday, upsetting the Spaniard 6-3, 6-3.

WTA Finals winner Muguruza struggled with her serve throughout the clash on Rod Laver Arena against her 61st-ranked opponent, losing in 1hr 27min.

Cornet has never been past the fourth round of a major, but she is hugely experienced, appearing in 60 consecutive Grand Slam main draws, the WTA's longest active streak and third longest in history.

"I played a great match out there today, my state of mind was perfect, I was not very tired, I was just super focused on what I had to do," said Cornet, who turns 32 on Saturday.

"I felt like I was in a bubble and you always have to play a super good match to beat Garbine, she's such a fighter and even at the end I was a set and a break up but knew she would not let go of a single point.

"I am a bit of a dinosaur on the tour, I've been there for 16 years so I have played a lot of matches and faced a lot of situations that I have overcome," she added.

"I think the experience I have helped me today."

Related Topics

World 2020 Australian Open

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

7 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

7 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

7 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

7 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

8 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.