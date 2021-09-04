UrduPoint.com

Third Seed Tsitsipas Upset By Spanish Teen Alcaraz At US Open

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 08:40 AM

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stunned Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday at the US Open, becoming the youngest man into the fourth round at New York in 32 years.

Alcaraz outlasted the French Open runner-up 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 0-6, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time, denying Tsitsipas his first fourth-round US Open appearance.

Alcaraz next faces 141st-ranked German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, who ousted Swiss Henri Laaksonen 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

