Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Germany's third seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by Canada's 14th seed Denis Shapovalov on Sunday.

Shapovalov defeated the Olympic champion 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 and will now play Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.