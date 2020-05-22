UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Third Suspect Arrested In US Black Jogger's Killing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Third suspect arrested in US black jogger's killing

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Investigators in the southern US state of Georgia on Thursday arrested a man who filmed the fatal shooting of an unarmed black jogger, a case that has sparked nationwide outrage.

William Bryan Jr, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment in connection with the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

No further details were given, but a press conference was scheduled for Friday.

Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 as he ran on a sunny day in a residential neighborhood in the town of Brunswick.

Two white men -- retired police officer Gregory McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son Travis -- were arrested two weeks ago over the shooting, more than two months after it happened.

Their arrest came two days after the release of the video shot by Bryan, which shows Arbery being gunned down.

His death sent shockwaves across the country, galvanizing activists who say the death highlights deeply rooted racism in parts of the United States.

President Donald Trump said he had seen the video and called it "very disturbing." The two first prosecutors in the case recused themselves, although it took several weeks for the second one to do so.

Gregory McMichael had long worked in the local district attorney's office as an investigator.

The original police report stated that Gregory McMichael had claimed he thought Arbery was a burglar trying to escape the scene of a nearby break-in.

He said he and his son grabbed their guns and set off in pursuit, but that the confrontation went badly wrong.

The slain man's family says he was simply out jogging and was the victim of a hate crime.

Georgia's state attorney general has asked the US Justice Department to investigate the fatal shooting.

Related Topics

Murder Police Trump Man Bryan Brunswick Georgia United States February Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

7 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

8 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

9 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

9 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.