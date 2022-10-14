UrduPoint.com

Third T20 Between Australia And England Abandoned Due To Rain

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Third T20 between Australia and England abandoned due to rain

Canberra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :England were denied a clean sweep of their T20 series against Australia when persistent rain forced the third match to be abandoned in Canberra on Friday.

Needing 130 to win from 12 overs, Australia were 30-3 from 3.5 overs when rain forced the players from the field for the third and final time.

England captain Jos Buttler said his team was building up well to the T20 World Cup, after winning the three-match series 2-0.

"We made some good strides in Pakistan and we came here (Australia) and continued that form," Buttler said.

It was a disappointing end to the match, the last official game for both teams before the World Cup, which starts on October 22.

After being sent in by Australian captain Aaron Finch, Buttler smashed 65 from only 41 balls as England reached 112-2 in their 12 overs.

Australia, already 2-0 down in the three-match series, then needed 130 to win based on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

And they got the worst possible start when Chris Woakes had Finch and number three Mitchell Marsh caught with the first two balls of the match to stun the home side.

He then dismissed Glenn Maxwell in the third over to leave the Australians in huge trouble at 17-3, before rain forced an early end.

Finch earlier won the toss and chose to field, with Australia getting away to the perfect start themselves, as Josh Hazlewood had Alex Hales caught at first slip in just the second over.

Buttler and Dawid Malan looked comfortable and after a slow start began to accelerate, but shortly after the first rain delay Malan miscued an attempted slog off Pat Cummins and was caught at mid-off by Marsh for 23.

A second rain delay saw the match shortened to 12 overs each, and Buttler came out firing, blasting 22 runs off the 11th over to help set a challenging total.

Woakes' brilliant opening spell made that target unlikely and an Australian defeat appeared to be saved by the rain.

"It was really hard to stop the (English batters) and credit to them, they outplayed us," Finch said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing T20 World Australia Canberra Jos Mitchell Dawid Malan October From

Recent Stories

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on T ..

TECNO Initiates #ColorChangingMobile campaign on Tiktok with Top Influencers in ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP ..

Infinix opens pre-order of the World's first 60MP OIS enabled front camera phone ..

2 hours ago
 Electricity generation, supply restored in the cou ..

Electricity generation, supply restored in the country: Power Division

2 hours ago
 IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continu ..

IMF lauds Pakistan's policies, assures its continued support

2 hours ago
 China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.