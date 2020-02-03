Thirteen children killed in Kenya school stampede: police

Nairobi, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Thirteen children died and more than 40 others were injured in a stampede that occurred as they left school in western Kenya on Monday, local police said.

"We have lost 13 children in this stampede and we have others in hospital with injuries," David Kabena, the police chief in the town of Kakamega, told reporters. "We have launched an investigation to establish what exactly happened."