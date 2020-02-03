UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Children Killed In Kenya School Stampede: Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Thirteen children killed in Kenya school stampede: police

Nairobi, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Thirteen children died and more than 40 others were injured in a stampede that occurred as they left school in western Kenya on Monday, local police said.

"We have lost 13 children in this stampede and we have others in hospital with injuries," David Kabena, the police chief in the town of Kakamega, told reporters. "We have launched an investigation to establish what exactly happened."

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Kakamega David Kenya

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

7 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

37 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.