Thirteen detained after fire near second Greek camp

Athens, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Thirteen people have been detained on the Greek island of Samos after a fire threatened the local migrant camp, police said Wednesday, days after another blaze destroyed Europe's largest migrant camp on Lesbos.

"We are examining the possible participation of these suspects in the incident," a Samos police source told AFP.

The officer declined to identify the nationalities of the suspects.

The fire broke out in a forested area near the Samos camp late on Tuesday, but firefighters were able to place it under control.

The Lesbos fire at Moria camp on September 8 left over 12,000 asylum seekers homeless. Police have arrested six migrants in connection with the incident.