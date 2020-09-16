UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirteen Detained After Fire Near Second Greek Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Thirteen detained after fire near second Greek camp

Athens, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Thirteen people have been detained on the Greek island of Samos after a fire threatened the local migrant camp, police said Wednesday, days after another blaze destroyed Europe's largest migrant camp on Lesbos.

"We are examining the possible participation of these suspects in the incident," a Samos police source told AFP.

The officer declined to identify the nationalities of the suspects.

The fire broke out in a forested area near the Samos camp late on Tuesday, but firefighters were able to place it under control.

The Lesbos fire at Moria camp on September 8 left over 12,000 asylum seekers homeless. Police have arrested six migrants in connection with the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Europe Threatened September

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

8 hours ago

UAE signs historic peace accord with Israel at Whi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.