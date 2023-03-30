UrduPoint.com

Thirty-one Killed After Fire Rips Through Philippine Ferry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Thirty-one killed after fire rips through Philippine ferry

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 31 people died and 230 were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines, authorities said Thursday.

The Lady Mary Joy 3 was travelling from Zamboanga City on Mindanao Island to Jolo Island in Sulu province when the fire broke out late Wednesday, prompting passengers to jump overboard, disaster officer Nixon Alonzo said.

Rescuers, including the Philippine Coast Guard and fishermen, saved 195 passengers and 35 crew as the blaze ripped through the ferry off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province.

Photos released by the coast guard showed one of its vessels spraying water on the burning ferry as personnel in smaller boats plucked people from the dark waters.

An earlier death toll more than doubled after the discovery of 18 bodies on the charred vessel, Basilan Governor Jim Salliman told AFP.

The bodies were found inside an air-conditioned cabin during a search of the ferry.

"People panicked because they were asleep when the fire happened," said Commodore Rejard Marfe from the Philippine Coast Guard, citing witness accounts.

The captain ran the vessel aground as the fire spread "so many more could survive since it would be easier to swim to shore", Marfe told AFP.

Salliman said at least three children, including a six-month-old baby, were among the dead.

Authorities said 14 people were injured and seven were missing.

