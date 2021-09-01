UrduPoint.com

Thirty-two Die As Bus Plunges Off Cliff In Peru

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:20 AM

Thirty-two die as bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Lima, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Thirty-two passengers died, including two children, and more than 20 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff in Peru early Tuesday, officials said, in the country's third multiple-victim transport accident in four days.

The accident happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 37 miles (60 kilometers) east of the capital Lima.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, there are 32 dead," said police commander Cesar Cervantes.

A six-year-old boy and three-year-old girl were among the dead, police said.

There had been 63 passengers on the bus.

A search and rescue effort was under way for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department added on Twitter.

Cervantes said "recklessness" contributed to Tuesday's accident, adding that the bus had been traveling "at high speed." It hit a rock and plunged into an abyss some 650 feet (200 meters) deep, according to survivor accounts.

On Sunday, 22 people died when two boats collided on the Amazon river in Peru. An undetermined number remain missing.

Two days earlier, another bus fell into a ravine in the country's southeast, killing 17 people.

Road accidents are common in the Andean country due to factors including speeding motorists, poorly maintained highways, a lack of road signs and poor traffic safety enforcement.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Poor Twitter Road Died Traffic Lima Peru Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2021

4 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

1 hour ago
 Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

9 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

9 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

9 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.