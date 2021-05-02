UrduPoint.com
Thomas Grasps Tour De Romandie Victory On Final Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Thomas grasps Tour de Romandie victory on final day

Fribourg, Switzerland, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Geraint Thomas atoned for his slip the day before by powering through the closing time trial on Sunday to take overall victory in the Tour de Romandie.

A day after falling off his bike yards from the finish line, Welshman Thomas slowed on trickier sections late in the stage but still finished third, 17 seconds behind the winner, French time trial specialist Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck.

Canadian Michael Woods of Israel Start-Up Nation, who held an 11-second lead after winning on Saturday, finished 28th, a minute and 11 seconds behind Cavagna and dropped to fifth overall.

Thomas of Ineos claimed his first victory in a multi-day race since 2018, when he won the Tour de France.

"I'm very happy, especially after the little mishap yesterday which wasn't ideal and definitely made it more of a challenge today," said Thomas who treated a late downhill back into Fribourg with great caution.

"I would have loved to have gone for the stage but that last descent was a bit wet so it was just take it steady and finish the stage." "Felt good, reminded me of when I won the Tour," he said.

In the 2018 Tour, Thomas finished third in a time trial on the penultimate day to seal victory.

"A similar sort of stage," said Thomas. "The last descent with the team on the radio telling me to take it easy, don't do anything stupid, don't crash on the corners, and then obviously overthinking a bit."Australian Richie Porte, also of Ineos, was fifth on the stage to take second overall.

Italian Fausto Masnada of Deceuninck finished third overall.

