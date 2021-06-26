Thomas into 200m final with world leading mark

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Rising women's sprinting star Gabby Thomas powered into the 200m final at the US Olympic track and field trials on Friday with another world-leading display.

Thomas, who had become the first woman in the world this year to duck under 22 seconds with a time of 21.

98 in Thursday's heats, set another season's best on Friday, winning in 21.94 sec.

Jenna Prandini qualified second fastest for Saturday's final with a time of 21.99sec, with veteran Allyson Felix third-quickest in 22.20.

But there was no place for 2019 200m silver medallist Brittany Brown, who failed to qualify after finishing seventh in her heat.