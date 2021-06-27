UrduPoint.com
Thomas Loses Time On Tour De France Wall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Thomas loses time on Tour de France wall

MûrdeBretagne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Former champion Geraint Thomas has lost around 30 seconds to his two key rivals for the overall Tour de France title after slipping behind in Sunday's thrilling finale to the second stage.

In a long to be remembered win from rookie Mathieu van der Poel, who triumphed in blistering gung-ho style, it did not go unnoticed that Thomas was unable to keep up over the final kilometre.

The blow follows two of Ineos' pre-Tour designated quartet of leaders, Richie Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart, losing time after two falls on the first stage.

The 35-year-old Thomas stayed upright in both falls, one of the rare riders to do so.

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz is now the highest placed rider on the Ineos roster after the 2019 Giro d'Italia champion kept up with the elite group that followed Van der Poel over the finish line.

Carapaz is now in 18th place, 31sec down on the leader but some 18 seconds down on the 2020 champion Tadej Pogacar.

Thomas is now 41sec off the lead after slipping off the pace as Van der Poel set a blistering pace up the Mur-de-Bretagne.

Ineos have won the Tour de France seven times in the past nine years with Bradley Wiggins in 2012, Chris Froome in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Thomas in 2018 and Egan Bernal in 2019.

