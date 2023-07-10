Open Menu

Thomas Posts World-leading 21.60 To Win US 200m Title

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Thomas posts world-leading 21.60 to win US 200m title

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Gabby Thomas blazed to victory in a world-leading 20.60sec Sunday in the women's 200m at the US athletics championships.

Thomas, who opted not to run the 100m this week, powered past 100m champion Sha'Carri Richardson in the last 100 in a scintillating performance run in a slight headwind of -0.4m/sec.

Thomas's semi-final time of 21.

86sec had briefly stood as the fastest in the world this year, before Shericka Jackson posted a 21.71 to win at the Jamaican trials.

Thomas responded in a big way, her personal best amping up anticipation for a showdown with reigning world champion Jackson at the World Championships in Budapest next month.

Richardson kept her hopes of a double bid in Budapest alive with her runner-up finish in a personal best 21.94sec and Kayla White was third in 22.01.

