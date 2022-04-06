Thomas Sankara, pan-African icon who wanted to 'decolonise minds'

Ouagadougou, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :NicknamedAfrica's Che Guevara, Thomas Sankara declared he wanted to "decolonise minds" in Burkina Faso and across the continent.

But his revolutionary dreams were brutally cut short when he was gunned down in a 1987 coup after just four years in power.

On Wednesday, a military court handed life terms to a trio of men accused of playing the key roles in his assassination, including his former comrade-in-arms, Blaise Compaore, who succeeded him as president and went on to rule for 27 years.

Despite his short time in power, Sankara remains for many a revered figure.

During mass protests which toppled Compaore in 2014, young people carried portraits of Sankara aloft -- though many had not even been born during the Marxist-Leninist leader's rule.

"Sankara is a whole philosophy, a way of thinking and being, a way of life. Sankara is a pride of Africa," high-school teacher Serge Ouedraogo said.

"Today, we can say that Sankara represents a compass for the people of Burkina Faso. He is a guide, it is he who blazed the trail of hope for the people."