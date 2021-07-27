UrduPoint.com
Thomas Seeks To Follow In Felix's Footsteps In Olympic 200m Tilt

Tue 27th July 2021



Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Gabby Thomas is out to emulate childhood hero and now team-mate Allyson Felix as she targets gold for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old Harvard-educated sprinter starts as favourite for the 200 metres title after a dazzling season in which she has become the second fastest woman in history over the distance.

Only the late Florence Griffith Joyner -- whose world record of 21.34sec from the drug-tarnished 1988 Olympics remains intact -- has ever run a faster time in the event.

Thomas, who stormed to victory in a world-leading 21.61sec at the US Olympic Trials in Oregon last month, is now poised to follow in the footsteps of Felix, the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history.

Thomas describes Felix, the 2012 200m champion, who is competing in her fifth and final Olympics in Tokyo, as her "inspiration.

" "She's the first person I remember," Thomas says. "I remember sitting at my granny's house and my mom told me to turn on the tv because she saw someone who reminded her of me -- Allyson Felix.

"That's the person that's been at the back of my mind for so many years. Her humility, her grace, and how good she is at what she does. She's really the one that has been inspiring." Thomas's power and speed over the 200m has left some wondering whether Griffith Joyner's long-standing record may be within her grasp.

With her victory at the US trials last month, Thomas raised her arms in celebration well before the finish line, suggesting she is capable of edging closer to Flo-Jo's 33-year-old mark.

Thomas is cautious about whether she thinks a world record is achievable.

"I don't want to say 'no'," she said. "But I don't want to put a limit on myself. So I'm not going to say it's unattainable."

