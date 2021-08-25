UrduPoint.com

Thompson-Herah Has Griffith-Joyner's 100m Record In Her 'reach'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Thompson-Herah has Griffith-Joyner's 100m record in her 'reach'

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Jamaica's women's 100m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah said on Wednesday Florence Griffith-Joyner's 33-year-old record over the distance is in her "reach" before this week's Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

Thompson-Herah, 29, defended her Olympic title in July with a time of 10.61sec and will run on Thursday in dry conditions with minimal wind in Switzerland.

The US' Griffith-Joyner ran 10.49sec in 1988 and Thompson-Herah clocked a personal best of 10.54sec in Oregon on Saturday.

"Going to Prefontaine there was no intention of breaking that record," she said.

"It was a normal race day and I came out if with a PB after a tiring championship.

"10.5 is definitely in my reach but I wouldn't say it's a target right now.

"On a perfect day and perfect weather, if I get that, I would definitely challenge it," she added.

Related Topics

Weather Florence Lausanne Switzerland July Women Olympics Best Race

Recent Stories

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

17 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries te ..

Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries team up to provide passenger to ..

20 minutes ago
 Trade Between Iran, Afghanistan Back to Normal - C ..

Trade Between Iran, Afghanistan Back to Normal - Customs

10 minutes ago
 Britain's Storey closes in on Paralympics history ..

Britain's Storey closes in on Paralympics history with 15th gold

10 minutes ago
 Sadhu Bela festival concludes in Sukkur

Sadhu Bela festival concludes in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

WhatsApp to introduce new messaging feature

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.