Thompson-Herah Romps To Victory In Richardson Comeback

Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:10 AM

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah scored an emphatic 100m victory over the returning Sha'Carri Richardson at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon on Saturday.

Jamaican star Thompson-Herah powered over the line at Hayward Field in 10.54sec -- the second fastest time in history -- as Richardson finished a distant last in 11.14sec.

Saturday's Diamond League clash in Eugene had been billed as a chance for Richardson to show the world what might have been after she was banned from the Olympics for testing positive for marijuana following her win at the US trials in June.

But in her first race since returning from suspension, Richardson was never in contention as Thompson-Herah -- who completed back-to-back Olympic 100m and 200m wins in Tokyo -- surged away to finish several meters clear of the field.

Thompson-Herah's compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished in second place in 10.

73sec while Shericka Jackson took third in 10.76sec -- a carbon copy of the Tokyo Olympic 100m podium.

Thompson-Herah's winning time saw her slice 0.07sec off her Olympic record of 10.61sec set on July 31.

Only the late Florence Griffith Joyner has ever run faster, with Thompson-Herah now tantalisingly close to the American's 33-year-old world record of 10.49sec.

Richardson meanwhile put on a defiant stance after her comeback fell flat.

"It was a great return back to the sport," Richardson told NBC television. "I wanted to be able to come and perform. Having the month off, dealing with all I had to deal with, I'm not upset with myself at all.

"This is one race, I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to, talk all the shit you want, because I'm here to stay.

"Congratulations to the winners, congratulations to the people that won, but they're not done seeing me yet."

