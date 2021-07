Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic 100m crown on Saturday, storming to victory in an Olympic record time of 10.61sec.

Thompson-Herah led a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals, with two-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson bronze in 10.76.