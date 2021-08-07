Thompson-Herah wins third Tokyo Olympics gold as Jamaica take relay

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Elaine Thompson-Herah won her third Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games as Jamaica romped home in the women's 4x100 metres relay on Friday, timing a national record of 41.02sec.

Thompson-Herah -- who achieved the sprint 'double double' -- ran the second leg, opening up a sizeable gap on their opponents.

The United States took silver (41.45sec) and Britain the bronze (41.88sec).