Thompson-Herah Wins Third Tokyo Olympics Gold As Jamaica Take Relay
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:00 AM
Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Elaine Thompson-Herah won her third Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games as Jamaica romped home in the women's 4x100 metres relay on Friday, timing a national record of 41.02sec.
Thompson-Herah -- who achieved the sprint 'double double' -- ran the second leg, opening up a sizeable gap on their opponents.
The United States took silver (41.45sec) and Britain the bronze (41.88sec).