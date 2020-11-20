UrduPoint.com
Thompson Out For Season After Torn Achilles: Warriors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Thompson out for season after torn Achilles: Warriors

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is expected to miss the entire 2020-2021 NBA season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Thursday.

Thompson -- who missed all of last season after a knee injury sustained in the 2019 NBA Finals -- had limped out of a workout on Wednesday with an injury to his right leg.

An MRI scan early Thursday confirmed Thompson's season-ending torn Achilles.

"Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles," the Warriors announced on Twitter.

"Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season." news of Thompson's latest injury had prompted an outpouring of concern across the NBA on Wednesday with players lining up to offer words of support to the 30-year-old five-time All-Star.

Thompson was a key part of the Warriors team that dominated the league with NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

His latest injury is a devastating blow to the Warriors as they look to bounce back after failing to make the playoffs in the 2019-2020 campaign.

