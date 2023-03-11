UrduPoint.com

Thompson Topples Tsitsipas To Reach Indian Wells 3rd Round

Published March 11, 2023

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson grabbed one of the biggest wins of his career on Friday, ousting third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the third round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters.

"It's unreal, at a Masters 1000 ... to have a win like that is incredible," said Thompson, the world number 87 whose only prior victory over a top-10 player came back in 2017 against Andy Murray at Queen's Club.

He admitted he felt a little lucky when a stinging forehand from Tsitsipas on match point was ruled a hair wide.

"I'm thankful that last ball was out -- I thought it was in," Thompson told fans on court.

While Tsitsipas led the third-set tiebreaker 2-1 and 4-3, Thompson's coolness under pressure paid off as Tsitsipas belted a forehand into the net to give the Aussie a match point before succumbing with the near miss.

For Tsitsipas it was another setback in the wake of his sparkling run to the Australian Open final in January.

