UrduPoint.com

'Thought It Was UFC': Kyrgios Accuses Doubles Coach Of Fight Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 10:10 AM

'Thought it was UFC': Kyrgios accuses doubles coach of fight threat

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Nick Kyrgios claimed Saturday a coach and trainer associated with Croatian doubles opponents Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic threatened to fight him after the top seeds were bundled out of the Australian Open.

The divisive Australian and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis upset the world number one pairing 7-6 (10/8) 6-3 in front of a boisterous, pro-Australian, crowd at Kia Arena on Friday.

Mektic and Pavic vented their frustrations during the match and, according to Kyrgios, matters boiled over off court.

"Just letting you know after yesterday's chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym," he said on Twitter.

"Tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball.

" Kokkinakis responded: "That was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc," referring to the mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Pavic and Mektic were not immediately available for comment.

Reports said Pavic suggested post-match the crowd should "show some respect", echoing singles world number two Daniil Medvedev who blasted fans' "low IQ" after he beat Kyrgios on Thursday night.

"It's loud. They are pretty loud. Obviously they cheer for Aussies. It wouldn't hurt them to show some respect to all opponents, to other players," Pavic reportedly said.

"We saw yesterday also with Medvedev how it was. So, yeah, I mean, that's how they are here. We're used to that. But like I said, yeah, it wouldn't hurt them to show some respect."

Related Topics

Tennis World Twitter Threatened Australian Open All Top Kia Coach Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2022

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd January 2022

52 minutes ago
 White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

9 hours ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

10 hours ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.